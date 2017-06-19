Athabascan elder reflects on her 96 years
A photograph of Poldine Carlo swimming in the Yukon River as a teenager in the late 1930's hangs on her wall as she talks about her life's journeys while sitting in her Fairbanks home Wednesday afternoon, June 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Governor in Alaska in 2010? (Oct '10)
|Jun 16
|texas pete
|27
|Juneteenth marks emancipation, celebrates black...
|Jun 15
|Black King
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 24
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May '17
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May '17
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC