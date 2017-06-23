Alaska Legislature averts shutdown wi...

Alaska Legislature averts shutdown with nine days to spare

Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

At 1:04 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a joint House-Senate conference committee approved a compromise budget that funds state government past July 1 using savings from Alaska's Constitutional Budget Reserve. The Senate voted 16-1 just before 9 p.m. to approve the deal, and the House followed suit, 31-8, just after 10 p.m. "This is very much a compromise budget, and that's what we've been down here working on," said Rep. Paul Seaton, R-Homer and House chairman of the conference committee.

