Alaska fatal bear mauling still under investigation

Alaska officials say they are still investigating a fatal mauling by a black bear near a gold mine to definitively determine if the attack was predatory in nature as initial reports indicate. Twenty-seven-year-old mine contract worker Erin Johnson of Anchorage died and her 38-year-old co-worker Ellen Trainor of Fairbanks sustained minor injuries in the attack Monday about 5 miles from the Pogo Mine.

