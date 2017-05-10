Wild Stratospheric Balloon Ride Shows...

Wild Stratospheric Balloon Ride Shows No Link Between Auroras and Radiation Flux

Read more: Space.com

An incredible flight in March 2017 set out to see if there is any correlation between auroras over Fairbanks, Alaska, and radiation flux in the stratosphere. While the team behind the autonomous stratospheric balloon ride couldn't establish a link, they came away from the experience with plenty of stories to tell - a lost balloon, an airplane search, and a six-mile, one-way hike to rescue their data.

