Wild Stratospheric Balloon Ride Shows No Link Between Auroras and Radiation Flux
An incredible flight in March 2017 set out to see if there is any correlation between auroras over Fairbanks, Alaska, and radiation flux in the stratosphere. While the team behind the autonomous stratospheric balloon ride couldn't establish a link, they came away from the experience with plenty of stories to tell - a lost balloon, an airplane search, and a six-mile, one-way hike to rescue their data.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|18 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|4
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC