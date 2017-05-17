Updated: Alaska troopers find missing Fairbanks man, his two sons
Alaska State Troopers have found a man and his two sons who went missing from their home near 12 Mile Chena Hot Springs Road over the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|42 min
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|Tue
|kgh127
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 15
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC