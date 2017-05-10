U.S. economic growth and security outweigh climate policy review, envoy tells U.N. conference

The Trump administration will stay focused on economic growth and national security no matter the outcome of its climate change policy review, a U.S. official told delegates at a United Nations convention in Germany on Saturday. "It is clear that the administration will not take actions that are contrary to the overarching focus of competitiveness and economic growth," said Trigg Talley, a deputy special envoy for climate change at the State Department.

