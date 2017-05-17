Troopers say Fairbanks man and his 2 sons have been found alive

Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday night that a Fairbanks man and his two sons, who went missing from Chena Hot Springs Road last weekend, have been located alive. Johnathon Eyre, 28, 7-year-old Johnathon "LJ" and 4-year-old Jaxson were found "upstream from the Nordale boat launch by search and rescue personnel," according to a trooper dispatch .

