Troopers say Fairbanks man and his 2 sons have been found alive
Alaska State Troopers said Wednesday night that a Fairbanks man and his two sons, who went missing from Chena Hot Springs Road last weekend, have been located alive. Johnathon Eyre, 28, 7-year-old Johnathon "LJ" and 4-year-old Jaxson were found "upstream from the Nordale boat launch by search and rescue personnel," according to a trooper dispatch .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|41 min
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|Tue
|kgh127
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 15
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC