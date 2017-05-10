Top ten stories from Britain and around the world: May and Corbyn to trade blows as election campaign turns nasty Theresa May has attacked Jeremy Corbyn for abandoning "patriotic working class people" while the Labour leader has hit back with an accusation that she is "pandering" to Donald Trump. In what look set to be the most bitterly personal exchanges of the General Election to date, the two leaders will trade blows in rival speeches as the campaign turns nasty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chronicle Live.