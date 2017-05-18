Tok man sentenced for illegal ownersh...

Tok man sentenced for illegal ownership of 32 guns

Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

A Tok man was sentenced Friday to 64 months in federal prison and three years of probation for illegally possessing a cache of 32 guns last year, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office.

