Tillerson Says Russia Meddled In U.S. Election, No 'Clean Slate' With Moscow

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shows the way out to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after posing for a family photo at the Arctic Council meeting in Fairbanks, Alaska, on May 11. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it is clear that Russia meddled in last year's presidential election, and that Washington and Moscow will not be able to restart with "a clean slate." Tillerson's comments in a May 14 television interview with NBC follow Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Washington last week that included a meeting with President Donald Trump.

