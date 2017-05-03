Tillerson Says 'Almost No Trust' Betw...

Tillerson Says 'Almost No Trust' Between U.S. And Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says there is "almost no trust" at present between the United States and Russia, mentioning arms-control agreements and Ukraine as areas where Moscow "is not being particularly helpful today." Tillerson made the remarks to staff at the State Department in Washington on May 3 in a wide-ranging presentation about the department's future under President Donald Trump and in the face of possibly severe cuts to its budget.

