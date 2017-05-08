Tillerson, Lavrov To Meet In Washington For Ukraine, Syria Talks

On May 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson for the second time since the latter took office. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet in Washington on May 10 to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as other bilateral issues, the U.S. State Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.