Tillerson, Lavrov To Meet In Washingt...

Tillerson, Lavrov To Meet In Washington For Ukraine, Syria Talks

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

On May 10, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson for the second time since the latter took office. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet in Washington on May 10 to discuss the conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, as well as other bilateral issues, the U.S. State Department said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr 17 High Stepper 1
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr 10 About time 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,701 • Total comments across all topics: 280,876,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC