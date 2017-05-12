There have already been about 3,000 A...

There have already been about 3,000 Alaska earthquakes this month

18 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A series of significant May earthquakes and their aftershocks are being examined by seismologists, who say Alaska is markedly above its usual rate of earthquakes for the month. Alaska Earthquake Center seismologist Natalia Ruppert said Alaska typically experiences a "background level" of 35,000 earthquakes each year, plus any significant earthquakes and their aftershocks.

