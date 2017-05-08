Suspect sought in death of man in Fairbanks
Fairbanks police say Joseph Vance Arabie, 29, is sought in the death of Carlos Zuniga on Thursday, May 4, 2017. Fairbanks police on Monday identified a suspect in a man's death last week and asked the public for information on his whereabouts but warned that he is "armed and dangerous."
