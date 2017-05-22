State asks for mule deer sightings due to moose winter tick concern
Mule deer like these in Oregon have been spreading into Alaska over the past few decades. Wildlife experts worry they may be carrying the winter moose tick, which has devastated moose populations in Canada and the Lower 48. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game is asking for the public's help in reporting sightings of mule deer around the Interior.
