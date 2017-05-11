Russia's foreign minister visits Lend-Lease monument in Fairbanks

Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited a monument to cooperation between the United States and the former Soviet Union during World War II, highlighting a brief period of amicable relations between the two countries at a time when ties to Russia are proving a political liability for the White House. Lavrov's visit occurred after the ministerial meeting of the Arctic Council on Thursday and a day after he met with President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at the White House - a meeting Trump described as "very, very good."

