Putin says U.S. needed on Syria; he, Trump talk
Saying that lasting peace in Syria is impossible without the participation of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope Tuesday -- ahead of a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump -- that Moscow and Washington could agree on how to end the 6-year-old civil war. "I hope that we will achieve understanding on joint measures in this very important and very delicate area of international politics," Putin said at a nationally broadcast news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met with the Russian leader Tuesday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC