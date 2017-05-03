Putin says U.S. needed on Syria; he, ...

Putin says U.S. needed on Syria; he, Trump talk

Saying that lasting peace in Syria is impossible without the participation of the United States, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope Tuesday -- ahead of a telephone conversation with President Donald Trump -- that Moscow and Washington could agree on how to end the 6-year-old civil war. "I hope that we will achieve understanding on joint measures in this very important and very delicate area of international politics," Putin said at a nationally broadcast news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who met with the Russian leader Tuesday in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.

