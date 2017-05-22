Purse snatcher seriously injures 71-year-old outside Fairbanks bingo hall, police say

A man being held on robbery and assault charges in Fairbanks broke a woman's pelvis when he snatched her purse and knocked her down outside a bingo hall, police say. The 71-year-old woman had more than $1,500 cash in her purse, police spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch said, including $1,000 she won at Chena Bingo on Clay Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.