Promising for oil
The Toghotthele No. 1 well, drilled by Doyon Ltd. in 2016 in the Nenana basin, found multiple oil shows, Gerry van Kooten, geological consultant with Petrotechnical Resources Alaska, told the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Pacific Section annual meeting on May 23. The well, a few miles west of the town of Nenana in Alaska's Interior, was drilled to a depth of 11,375 feet.
