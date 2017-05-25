Promising for oil

Promising for oil

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Petroleum News

The Toghotthele No. 1 well, drilled by Doyon Ltd. in 2016 in the Nenana basin, found multiple oil shows, Gerry van Kooten, geological consultant with Petrotechnical Resources Alaska, told the American Association of Petroleum Geologists Pacific Section annual meeting on May 23. The well, a few miles west of the town of Nenana in Alaska's Interior, was drilled to a depth of 11,375 feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Petroleum News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch... Wed tina anne 28
back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08) May 18 The Insider 18
What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd May 16 kgh127 1
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr '17 High Stepper 1
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr '17 About time 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,435 • Total comments across all topics: 281,296,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC