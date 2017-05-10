One dead, two injured as fire scorche...

One dead, two injured as fire scorches woodland near Athens

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

One person died and two others were injured when a fire fanned by an early heatwave tore through a forested area in a town near Athens on Sunday, the fire brigade said. TV pictures showed plumes of smoke rising above the town of Agioi Theodoroi, some 65 km west of Athens, as the fire burned through large areas of woodland.

