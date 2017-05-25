Ninilchik community celebrates graduating class
Eleven Ninilchik seniors lined the walls of the school gym following their graduation ceremony to receive well-wishes, hugs and gifts from the community that helped raise them. "If there's just one thing I have to say tonight, I'd like to give an enormous 'thank you' to the entire community of Ninilchik.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|Wed
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC