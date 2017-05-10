Murkowski, Sullivan, Tillerson headed to Fairbanks for Arctic Council
Alaska U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan hitched a ride to Fairbanks Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the three headed to an Arctic ministerial conference there. The three are leaving Washington, D.C. after a morning of State Department and White House meetings with Russian officials, in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.
