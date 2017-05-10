Murkowski, Sullivan, Tillerson headed to Fairbanks for Arctic Council

Alaska U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan hitched a ride to Fairbanks Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the three headed to an Arctic ministerial conference there. The three are leaving Washington, D.C. after a morning of State Department and White House meetings with Russian officials, in the wake of President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.