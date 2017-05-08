Murder suspect apprehended this morning in Fairbanks/police still on scene
Murder suspect Arabie was apprehended today at about 10:25 a.m. Information was attained, after Arabie's arrest, that another suspect was possibly at this location so police are still on the scene. Citizens are being asked to please avoid the area of the Old Steese Hwy near Columbia and follow all direction of law enforcement if you are in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC