It's summertime: Fairbanks says hello to 72 straight days of light
The Interior Alaska city has entered its annual string of 72 days where the sun just barely dips below the horizon at night, leaving a lingering glow known as civil twilight. Civil twilight means the sun travels no more than 6 degrees below the horizon, said Brian Brettschneider, a climate researcher at the University of Alaska Fairbanks International Arctic Research Center.
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|9 hr
|kgh127
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|Mon
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
