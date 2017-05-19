Iditarod will take southern route the next 2 years if conditions allow
The Iditarod Board of Directors voted Friday to send mushers along the race's southern route for the next two years, if trail conditions allow. Typically, Iditarod mushers and their sled dog teams travel the southern route in odd-numbered years and the northern route in even-numbered years.
