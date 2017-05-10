GVEA plans to add more renewable energy
GVEA President and CEO Cory Borgeson briefly touched on his vision of more renewable energy in the future during the co-ops annual member meeting - mentioning an additional four turbines at GVEA's own Eva Creek wind farm, Mike Craft's proposed 13.5-megawatt wind farm, and the Fire Island 2 wind project.
