GCI aims to complete major infrastructure projects this year
GCI hopes to complete its fiber optic and microwave network this year in Western Alaska, said Greg Chapados, GCI executive vice president and chief operating officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|Tue
|kgh127
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|May 15
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC