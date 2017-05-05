Fairbanks police find dying man after shots-fired report

Fairbanks police were investigating the death of a man found at an address off College Road late Thursday as a homicide. Officers initially responding to 1215 Bunnell St. at about 11:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired found 47-year-old victim Carlos Alberto Zuniga, according to a statement from police spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch.

