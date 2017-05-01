EPA sets stricter standards to control Fairbanks air pollution

The Trump Administration said on Monday it will slap new restrictions on the Fairbanks region for its dirty air, with the state required to develop a plan to replace old wood stoves and other equipment with more efficient technology. The decision by the Environmental Protection Agency, coming under administrator Scott Pruitt, downgrades Fairbanks' status for continuing to violate pollution limits for fine-particle emissions.

