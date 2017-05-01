Early morning Earthquake shakes up Southeast Alaska, Yukon
The magnitude 6.2 shaker hit at 4:30 a.m. and was centered near the Haines Highway about 55 miles northwest of Skagway, said state seismologist Michael West at the Alaska Earthquake Center in Fairbanks . "South of Haines Junction on what we believe at this point was the Denali Fault," he said.
