Driver in fatal Fairbanks crash arrested for manslaughter, DUI

A single-vehicle Fairbanks crash that killed a man Wednesday night has left the woman Alaska State Troopers say was at the wheel facing manslaughter and DUI charges. Troopers arrested 40-year-old Fairbanks resident Shyla Turenne in the case, according to an online report posted Thursday.

