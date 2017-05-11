Driver in fatal Fairbanks crash arrested for manslaughter, DUI
A single-vehicle Fairbanks crash that killed a man Wednesday night has left the woman Alaska State Troopers say was at the wheel facing manslaughter and DUI charges. Troopers arrested 40-year-old Fairbanks resident Shyla Turenne in the case, according to an online report posted Thursday.
