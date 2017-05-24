Delays continue to beset Interior gas project
Long challenged by unavoidably thin economics, the Interior Energy Project is now facing other pressures that are starting to force the hands of its developers. The Environmental Protection Agency recently changed its classification of winter air quality problems in the Fairbanks North Star Borough from "moderate" to "serious."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|20 hr
|tina anne
|28
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC