Dazzling array of yoga options arrives in Fairbanks
When flyers, websites and social media outlets here began announcing "Laughter Yoga," "Aerial Yoga," "Essential Oil Yoga" and even "Grateful Dead Yoga," it was apparent another Alaska city was entering a new era of the ancient Indian practice of linking breath to movement. Yoga is far from new in the Golden Heart City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|8 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|24
|back woods kentucky hillbilly (Oct '08)
|May 18
|The Insider
|18
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|May 16
|kgh127
|1
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr '17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC