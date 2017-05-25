Community gathering celebrating 50 years of Pioneer Park
Pioneer Park, the historic site in the middle of Fairbanks that chronicles everything from Alaska Native heritage to the region's gold mining past, is celebrating its 50th birthday on Saturday with a community-wide event.
