BRIEF-Rimini Street and GP Investments Acquisition sign definitive merger agreement
FAIRBANKS, Alaska, May 11 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed an agreement recognizing the landmark Paris climate accord at a meeting of Arctic nations in Alaska on Thursday, but said President Donald Trump was not rushing to decide whether to leave or weaken U.S. commitments to the pact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's happening on the steese or chap rings rd
|3 hr
|kgh127
|1
|Tillerson says US won't be rushed on climate ch...
|Mon
|Fcvk tRump
|17
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr '17
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC