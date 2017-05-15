BRIEF-Rimini Street and GP Investments Acquisition sign definitive merger agreement

BRIEF-Rimini Street and GP Investment...

FAIRBANKS, Alaska, May 11 U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson signed an agreement recognizing the landmark Paris climate accord at a meeting of Arctic nations in Alaska on Thursday, but said President Donald Trump was not rushing to decide whether to leave or weaken U.S. commitments to the pact.

