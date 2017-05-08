At Alaska gathering, U.S. passes Arctic Council chairmanship to Finland
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry holds the gavel handed to him by then-Nunavut MP Leona Aglukkaq, the Canadian environment minister and minister responsible for the Arctic Council, at the end of the April 2015 Arctic Council ministerial gathering in Iqaluit. With that, the chair of the Arctic Council passed to the U.S. until this week when Finland will assume the chair of the eight-nation circumpolar body.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC