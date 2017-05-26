Arctic Council ministerial - View from the United States
The secretary of state is in Fairbanks for a meeting with the world's eight Arctic nations amid concerns about the future of the sensitive region after President Donald Trump called for more oil drilling and development. The United States' chairmanship of the Arctic Council came to an end Thursday when U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson handed the gavel to Finland's Minister of Foreign Affairs Timo Soini in a ceremony at the Carlson Center.
