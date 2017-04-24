Veteran gets hero's welcome returning from Honor Flight
After traveling thousands of miles from Fairbanks, Alaska to Washington, DC, and visiting all of the nation's most historic sites and memorials for the military, a VIP returned to a hero's welcome earlier this week. C.J. Paul, a 92-year-old World War II veteran, was welcomed by all ages of people, and even a few four-legged friends as part of the Honor Flight event that recognizes military veterans for their service to the country.
