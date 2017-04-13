University of Alaska officials: Cuts could cause midyear tuition hike, axed programs
University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen told the UA Board of Regents at a special meeting Thursday that the state Senate's nearly $22 million cut to the statewide system could lead to a midyear tuition increase, the end of certificate and degree programs and continued enrollment declines. The $21.7 million cut has become the worst-case scenario for the UA system this year as state lawmakers continue to negotiate a budget in Juneau, grappling with a $3 billion state deficit.
