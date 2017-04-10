UA Regents schedule meeting to discuss Senatea s approved cuts
The University Of Alaska Board Of Regents is holding a special meeting Thursday in Fairbanks to discuss contingency plans in light of State Senate approved budget cuts. Last week the Senate passed a budget that cuts $22 million from the $325 million in UA funding supported by the House and Governor Bill Walker.
