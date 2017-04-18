Time to pick a new chancellor: Candidates for UAF's top job to be featured in community forums
It's been a long, wandering process as the University of Alaska Fairbanks has attempted to pick a new chancellor, but it's finally time for the public to meet the candidates and weigh in.
