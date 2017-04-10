StoryCorps Alaska
Trinadad Ruiz lives in Barrow, the most northern city in the United States. But, her roots run south, across the border to Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at APRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
|wifi
|Dec '16
|name withheld
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC