PFD payback bill sees action in Juneau
Marvin Roberts, left to right, Kevin Pease, Eugene Vent, and George Frese - hold up four fingers, symbolizing the Fairbanks Four, in the David Salmon Tribal Hall after they were freed on Thursday, December 17, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC