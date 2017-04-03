One memoir written, 89-year-old artis...

One memoir written, 89-year-old artist can fill many more with tales of a varied life

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Firmin Murakami, 89, displays a self portrait in his home on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
wifi Dec '16 name withheld 1
Jessica Parr (nee Fagan) (Jul '16) Nov '16 Simon Meowgus 3
church of satan Nov '16 TRUMppy 3
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,573

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC