Newfound Tusk Belonged to One of the Last Surviving Mammoths in Alaska

A prehistoric campfire and a number of archaeological treasures - including a large tusk of a mammoth, and tools fashioned out of stone and ivory - remained hidden for thousands of years in the Alaskan wilderness until researchers discovered them recently. Researchers found the 55-inch-long mammoth tusk, the largest ever found at a prehistoric site in the state, during a 2016 excavation at the Holzman site, located about 70 miles southeast of Fairbanks, Alaska.

