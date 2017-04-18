New day use and entrance fees to be implemented at state parks
Starting in May, the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation will begin charging day-use fees at 14 state park sites in the Fairbanks area as well as entrance fees at 3 state historical parks located in Hatcher Pass, Ketchikan and Delta Junction. The division charges the same $5-per-vehicle day-use fee at other state park sites throughout Alaska.
