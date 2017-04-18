New day use and entrance fees to be i...

New day use and entrance fees to be implemented at state parks

Starting in May, the Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation will begin charging day-use fees at 14 state park sites in the Fairbanks area as well as entrance fees at 3 state historical parks located in Hatcher Pass, Ketchikan and Delta Junction. The division charges the same $5-per-vehicle day-use fee at other state park sites throughout Alaska.

