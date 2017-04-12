Movers and Shakers for April 16

Sitnasuak Native Corp. announced the promotion of SNC shareholder Cameron Piscoya as the director of human resources effective March, 26. Piscoya was identified in 2014 to participate in a succession plan to learn all aspects of human resources with the ultimate goal of being promoted to lead the department with the planned retirement of Richard Dyson. Alaska's Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault has hired L. Diane Casto to be the organization's new executive director.

