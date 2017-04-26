Lower profile legislation chugs through extended session
Sen. Shelley Hughes, R-Palmer, left, and Sen. Mia Costello, R-Anchorage listen as Rep. Paul Seaton, R-Homer, presents House Bill 115, a revived Alaska income tax, to the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee on April 25 in Juneau. With attention focused on income taxes, oil taxes, the operating budget and using Permanent Fund earnings, several other pieces of legislation are still chugging along but may not see resolution until 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fairbanks Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC