Honor Flight of Alaska veterans depar...

Honor Flight of Alaska veterans departs for D.C.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

Korean War Army veteran Edwin Goggia is all smiles as he prepares to travel on the Last Frontier Honor Flight on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. Fanfare greeted veterans of World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War as they headed out on the Last Frontier Honor Flight on Tuesday morning, April 18, 2017, at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fairbanks Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truck driver looking for hazmat job Apr 17 High Stepper 1
North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12) Apr 12 Musikologist 17
News Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change... Apr 10 About time 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb '17 Bowie Bergdahl 3
Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09) Feb '17 Johnsantos 7
News FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-... Jan '17 loved one 1
News Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive... Dec '16 Karen Mayhew Milw... 1
See all Fairbanks Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fairbanks Forum Now

Fairbanks Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fairbanks Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Fairbanks, AK

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,062 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC