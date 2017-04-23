Group says Cook Inlet gas leak shows why Alaska LNG route must end in Valdez
The town of Valdez, seen from the helipad of the 500-2 barge at the SERVS facility on Feb. 15, 2016. A municipal-led gas line group says that a recent hard-to-fix pipeline leak in Cook Inlet shows that Alaska's gas-export project should not be allowed to cross under the Inlet to Nikiski but instead end on land in Valdez.
Fairbanks Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truck driver looking for hazmat job
|Apr 17
|High Stepper
|1
|North Pole Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Apr 12
|Musikologist
|17
|Air quality grant from EPA for woodstove change...
|Apr 10
|About time
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb '17
|Bowie Bergdahl
|3
|Anybody remember a Rocky and Dale from the earl... (Jan '09)
|Feb '17
|Johnsantos
|7
|FPD Respond To Morning Motor Vehicle Collision-...
|Jan '17
|loved one
|1
|Forty years after war, Fairbanks sailor receive...
|Dec '16
|Karen Mayhew Milw...
|1
