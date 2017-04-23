Group says Cook Inlet gas leak shows ...

Group says Cook Inlet gas leak shows why Alaska LNG route must end in Valdez

21 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

The town of Valdez, seen from the helipad of the 500-2 barge at the SERVS facility on Feb. 15, 2016. A municipal-led gas line group says that a recent hard-to-fix pipeline leak in Cook Inlet shows that Alaska's gas-export project should not be allowed to cross under the Inlet to Nikiski but instead end on land in Valdez.

Comments made yesterday: 21,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,544,740

